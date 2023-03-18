Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.50 ($5.03).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 360 ($4.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Network International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.07) on Friday. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.70 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 362.40 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,287.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.65.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

