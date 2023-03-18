NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 163,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,998,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,969,000 after buying an additional 154,367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

