NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTES. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.87. 1,193,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

