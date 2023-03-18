Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $188.29 million and $9.96 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00318785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00080410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00557111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00499690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,566,809,576 coins and its circulating supply is 40,035,898,806 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

