Needham & Company LLC Raises Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $50.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGM. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.