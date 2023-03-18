NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.13 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00007763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $125.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

