NCR (NYSE:NCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 1,443,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,249,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NCR by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 386,370 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

