nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.55.
nCino Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
