NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.
NBC Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from NBC Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.
NBC Bancorp Company Profile
NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.
