Navcoin (NAV) Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $3,720.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00167119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00048683 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,727,907 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.