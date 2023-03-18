Navcoin (NAV) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $2,729.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00167528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00078103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00048347 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,726,711 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

