Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,704. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

