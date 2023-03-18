Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
NGVC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,704. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
