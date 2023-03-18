Nano (XNO) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Nano has a total market cap of $119.36 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,303.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00318666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00080794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00561027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00502299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

