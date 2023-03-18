Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 984,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,798,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $552.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Featured Articles

