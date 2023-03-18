MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $511.57

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $511.57 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00415093 USD and is up 22.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $511.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

