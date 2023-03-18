Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $49.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

NYSE MUR opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

