M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 25,348.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:C traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. 37,130,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,003,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

