M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.20. 9,106,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

