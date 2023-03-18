M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,808,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,930,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,818. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

