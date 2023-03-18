M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $909,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 13,634,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.