Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Mplx Trading Down 0.4 %
MPLX opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Mplx Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.
Institutional Trading of Mplx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
