MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading 8.9% Higher

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.11. 110,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 154,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.