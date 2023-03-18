Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 409 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.50. 4,673,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

