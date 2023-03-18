Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 346 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

