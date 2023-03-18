Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.