Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,728,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

