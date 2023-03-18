Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,723,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

