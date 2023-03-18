Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 435 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

ISRG stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

