Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Up 9.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 207,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 67,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Montage Gold Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

