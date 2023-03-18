Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. 13,634,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.