Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MNTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.24.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

