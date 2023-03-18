Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 844,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Insider Activity

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $6,362,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $6,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

