MOBLAND (SYNR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,910.58

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $80,910.58 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

