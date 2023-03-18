Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Achieves $7.97 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

