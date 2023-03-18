Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 4.8 %

TIGO stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 771,890 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

