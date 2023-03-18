Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $805,378.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,822 shares of company stock worth $69,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

