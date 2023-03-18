Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 117,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

