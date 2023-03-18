Midas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.71 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $977.90 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4248975 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,301.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

