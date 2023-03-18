Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

