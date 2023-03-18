Michael J. Malecek Sells 15,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Prothena Stock Down 1.4 %
PRTA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.41.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
