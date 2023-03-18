MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

