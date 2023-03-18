Metawar (METAWAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.48 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $102.48 million and $14.36 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00049424 USD and is down -18.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

