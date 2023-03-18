Metahero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $818,129.39 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $26.59 million and $818,129.39 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

