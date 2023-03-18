Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
