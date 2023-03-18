Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Mercer International Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 871,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mercer International
Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.
