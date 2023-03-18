Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

MRD stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.24. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

