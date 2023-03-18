Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

Medifast has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

