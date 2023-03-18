Mdex Market Capitalization Tops $76.79 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $76.79 million and $6.00 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,078,935 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.