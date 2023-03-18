MCIA Inc Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.2% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

General Mills stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. 8,367,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.