MCIA Inc Has $650,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IFRA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,346 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

